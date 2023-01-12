Patna: A day after controversy erupted following his remarks that Ramcharitmanas should be burnt similar to B R Ambedkar's burning of the Manusmriti, Bihar Education Minister Chandrakshekhar on Thursday doubled down on his statement. In a hint at the caste-based and religious makeup of the country, he said, "There are 85 to 90 per cent people in this country. Still, there is opposition to the proposed caste census. Why, who are these people? I can tell you, these are the same people who are in favour of the status quo.

"Our resistance is against these people, those who support whatever is written in the Uttar Kand and Sundar Kand of the Ramcharitmanas, against Manusmriti as well as 'Bunch of Thoughts' by Baba Golwalkar (M.S Golwalkar). If there's an offer of Rs 10 crore to cut my tongue, you should give it to someone;at least that person will become rich," he added.

The latest comment comes after Ayodhya seer Jagatguru Paramhans Acharya, earlier in the day, announced a Rs 10 crore reward to anyone who chops off the tongue of the minister for the "insulting" remark. "...The whole country is hurt by it, it is an insult to all Sanatanis, and I demand legal action for this statement. He should be sacked from the post of minister within a week. If this does not happen, then I declare a reward of Rs 10 crores, to the one who will chop off the tongue of Bihar's Education Minister Chandrashekhar" he said.

Also read: "Ramcharitmanas" should be burnt as it spreads hatred : Bihar Edu Minister Chandrashekhar

Taking t0he minister to task, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla had termed the incident 'Votebank ka Udyog' (preparation to secure the vote bank) on part of RJD. "Bihar Education Minister from RJD 'Ramcharit Manas spreads hatred'. Few days ago Jagdanand Singh said 'Ram Janmbhoomi is nafrat ki zameen'. This is not Sanyog but Votebank ka Udyog. Will action be taken? RJD bats for PFI , SIMI but abuses HINDU Astha for vote?" he said in a tweet.

State BJP president Dr. Nikhil Anand, too, slammed Chandrashekhar for the remark. "Education Minister of Bihar takes photographs while taking blessings at Hanuman temple and while worshiping Goddess Durga in puja pandal. Is it justified to abuse Hindu religion for vote bank in RJD's secular politics?..." he queried.

Meanwhile, the issue took a legal turn as well as Thursday, when lawyer Vineet Jindal filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against Chandrashekhar's statement. "I have demanded legal action to be taken against the minister for hurting religious sentiments and dividing society on the basis of caste under relevant sections. It is necessary to stop these people, as they are turning Hinduism into a soft target" he asserted.