Chapra (Bihar): A man in an unconscious state with loss of vision was admitted to the Chapra district hospital in the early hours of Wednesday. Doctors are suspecting the consumption of some poisonous substances which is linked to spurious liquor as the victim's wife has admitted to him consuming liquor.

The victim identified as Munna Kumar (25), a resident of Kopa Samhota village complained of restlessness and loss of vision after which he was rushed to the nearby Primary Health Center by family members. "Later he was admitted to Chhapra district hospital," his wife said.

"His health has continuously deteriorated since 4 o'clock in the morning and for now he is under observation. He is unconscious and his condition is not well", said the doctor Arjun Kumar. The death toll in the hooch tragedy has touched 73. However, the government claims only 38 deaths have taken place.