Bhagalpur (Bihar): His family members had lost all hope of his return and thought that he was no more since there has been no trace of him after he left home for Karnataka six years ago. But recently the family members of Indal Rai, a resident of Nandlalpur village in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar received a letter from a person called Arvind Kumar Chaudhary.

The letter rekindled their hopes of Indal's safe return as it stated that he was lodged in a jail in Amritsar on being suspected to be a terrorist. Although, the family members were also worried about how they will secure Indal's release from jail, they were happy to know that he was still alive.

Chaudhary in his letter told Indal's family members that he first met Indal at a jail in Amritsar. He told Chaudhari that he set out for Karnataka but arrived in Punjab by mistake. Indal also told Chaudhary that he hails from Bihar and reached Amritsar after wandering around in different places in the State. He was arrested by police in Amritsar on the basis of suspicion of being a terrorist.

According to Indal's family members, Chaudhary asked them to obtain a character certificate for Indal from the local MP, MLA or SP adding that only then his release will be possible. Chaudhary also asked them to come to the Prem Nagar Town Chowk with the character certificate and meet him to take forward the procedure of Indal's release.

Indal's maternal uncle said that soon after receiving the letter they went to the village headed and urged him to ensure Indal's release. " We tried a lot to find him but to no avail. We thought that he was dead. After so many years we have come to know that he is alive and safe. We are eagerly waiting for his release," he said.