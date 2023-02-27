Khagaria: In a strange incident of love and revenge, a dejected husband married the wife of the lover of his wife in Bihar's Khagaria. The man who has four children took this weird decision after he was ditched by his wife. The unique story is the talk of the town in Khagaria district these days. Interestingly, the name of both the women is Ruby.

The unique marriage has been done with the consent of the whole family. A man Neeraj - a resident of Hardiya village of Chautham block of Khagaria district got married to Ruby Devi in 2009 and had four children but recently it was found that Rub was having an extra-martital love affair with Mukesh- a resident of Pasraha village. Before marriage Rubi used to live in Pasraha village and it is believed that she was having relationship with this man for a long time - perhaps from before his marriage.

Mukesh who was also married and had two children eloped in February 2022 and got married again. After their marriage, both of them fled from the village along with their two daughters and a son. As soon as Neeraj, a resident of Hardiya village, came to know that his wife had eloped with her lover Mukesh, Neeraj lodged a kidnapping case against Mukesh at Pasraha police station.

In his police complaint, Neeraj said that a village panchayat was held to sort the matter but Mukesh did not agree and he started living on the run. In order to take revenge on the eloping couple, Neeraj, who felt dejected, started an affair with Mukesh's wife, also named Ruby, from Amni village of Mansi block and got married to her on 18 February 2023 at a local temple.

Neeraj works in Tata company while Mukesh is a daily wager.