Motihari: In a horrific incident, a man in Bihar's Motihari, in East Champaran district, died on Saturday after being hit, and subsequently dragged by a car for 8 km. The matter, which resembles the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag incident from New Delhi, took place in the Kotwa Police Station area. The victim, identified as a local resident Shankar (70), was crossing the National Highway 27 on his bicycle when the mishap took place.

The accused, who is yet to be identified, was in the car approaching the spot from Gopalganj when the collision took place. Shankar, as per police officials, was flung to the bonnet of the vehicle and subsequently got stuck under the carriage and dragged for another 8 kilometers. Subsequently, both the driver and the passenger stopped the car near the Kadam Chowk area of Kotwa and fled the scene, they added.

"After receiving information of the matter, all police stations along the National Highway have been alerted. The officials from Piprakothi police station have seized the car. But, the driver and the occupants of the car have fled. The registration number of the car is being used to trace its owner." Kotwa Police Station in-charge Anuj Kumar said.

In a similar incident, a woman dragged a man on her car's bonnet for 1 km in a road-rage scenario in Bengaluru's Jnana Bharathi Nagar area. When the man tried to stop the woman's vehicle following a collision between their cars, she took off. The victim did not suffer any injuries.