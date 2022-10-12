Buxar: A 53-year-old man was acquitted by a local court in Bihar's Buxar in an alleged attempt to murder a case 43-year-old when he was a 10-yr-old boy. The Buxar Civil Court judge acquitted Munna Singh due to the absence of eyewitnesses. The case was brought from the court of ACJM to the Juvenile Justice Council in the year 2012, after which the prosecution was called several times to testify.

But none of the witnesses appeared in the court during the hearing. To prove the charge against the child, it was necessary that the witness should appear in court and testify against him. But this did not happen. Despite repeated calls, no witnesses came to testify. In such a situation, on Tuesday, Juvenile Justice Council Judge Dr. Rajesh Singh declared the accused free.

The case dates back to 7th September 1979, when Munna, 10 years and 5 months old at the time, son of Chugai resident Shyam Bihari Singh, allegedly entered a shop and opened fire. He was booked under sections 148 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code at Dumraon police station.