Chapra (Bihar): Around six people were killed and several others fell ill after they consumed suspected spurious liquor in Bhualpur village of Bihar's Saran district, officials said on Friday. According to the officials, the toll in the incident, which took place on Thursday night, is likely to rise.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Alauddin Khan, Kameshwar Mahto alias Loha, Ramjeevan alias Rajendra Ram, Rohit Singh, and Papu Singh, all residents of Bhuwalpur village while Allauddin Khan hailed from neighboring Garkha Odha village. Ramnath, who is among those hospitalized, said that he had purchased liquor from a woman in the Muchkanpur village. Ramnath said he started to vomit after drinking the liquor, following which his family members took him to the hospital.

This was the second such incident in Saran this month and the third one this year. On August 4, as many as 13 persons lost their lives and more than 15 lost their eyesight after having hooch in villages under Bheldi and Maker police stations. The sale and consumption of alcohol have been banned in Bihar since April 2016. However, there have been several instances of citizens dying and falling ill after drinking spurious liquor in the state.