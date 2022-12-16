Patna: As the death toll has crossed the 70 mark in the Bihar hooch tragedy amid the political blame game, it has come to light that the spurious liquor which caused the death disappeared only from the Mashrak police station. According to sources, when the excise department started probing the deaths, they came to know that a large quantity of 'raw spirit' police had seized in the past and stored at the Mashrak police station was missing.

When the investigating team reached the police station, they found a huge quantity of illegal liquor missing from the storerooms. It was suspected that the spirit used in the spurious liquor was taken from the police station raising a needle of suspicion towards local police and mafia.

Officers of the excise department sent samples of the spirit that was stockpiled at Mashrakh police station to see whether it had life-threatening elements in it or not. On the other hand, the administration has launched a drive against the liquor mafia in the district following which police arrested 126 people in the last 24 hours.