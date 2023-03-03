West Champaran (Bihar): A headmaster was caught for coming to school allegedly in drunk condition in Bihar's West Champaran district, the police said on Friday. The sale and consumption of alcohol are banned in Bihar since April, 2016. The accused headmaster, identified as Ashok Yadav, was caught at Primary School in Pashchim Champaran district on Friday morning, the police said.

Officials said that the action was taken on the basis of a complaint lodged by Public Health Committee President and Panchayat Committee member, Arthraj Yadav. The headmaster was found working in the school in drunk condition, Arthraj Yadav alleged in a complaint to police. Following information, Block Education Officer Dasrath Poddar and Thakraha police officials visited the school.

BEO Dashrath Poddar said, "This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated and strict actions will be taken against the accused."The accused headmaster for medical examination and confirmed of him being in drunk state."An FIR will be lodged against the accused teacher and he will be sent to jail," Thakraha police station in-charge Ajay Kumar said. (ANI)

