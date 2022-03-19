Patna: As an alternative to liquor in Bihar, the state government has been ramping up its efforts to promote Neera, fresh palm juice extracted from a tree and packaged before it reaches the consumer. Neera sales centers are being set up in 38 districts of the state, with 51 new centers being opened in Patna alone. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also said that his government will provide Rs 1 lakh from Chief Ministers' Relief Fund to those engaged in the production of the beverage.

Contrary to toddy, however, Neera does not contain alcohol. The state, which of late has seen rhetorical exchanges between different parties on its complete ban on liquor, might have found an easy option, as Neera, the precursor to toddy prior to fermentation which can stretch for as long as three to five days, is fresh and said to have health benefits as well.

"Neera is such a useful thing. The taste of it is sweet and delicious. We want to say that those who extract toddy from the palm tree, they should leave that work and produce neera. Will give them up to one lakh help from the government", CM Nitish Kumar said on Saturday.

"In order to remove the social stigma, we did not care about the revenue of 5 thousand crores from liquor and took a big step by implementing the complete prohibition law in Bihar. The result of this is that this law has brought happiness and peace among the people of the society", he further noted.

As per information, 100 ml of Neera contains 84.72 percent water, also containing carbohydrates of 14.35%, protein-0.10%, fat-0.17%, mineral-0.66%. Minerals such as Calcium, iron, potassium, sodium and phosphorus are found in abundance in Neera.