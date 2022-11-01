Patna: The campaigning for the November 3 by-polls in Gopalganj and Mokama assembly seats of Bihar ended on Tuesday. Both seats are crucial for BJP and Grand Alliance in Bihar and also serve as a litmus test after chief minister Nitish Kumar after he snapped ties with the saffron party earlier this year.

Though Nitish did not visit any of the assembly constituencies during the campaign citing the reason of injury which took place a few days back during Chhatt inspection, he has urged the people of Mokama and Gopalganj to support the Grand Alliance candidates.

On Sunday, the CM house released a video of Nitish Kumar appealing to the people of Mokama to support RJD candidate Neelam Devi, the wife of dreaded don-turned-politician Anant Singh, also known as 'Chhote Sarkar'. The BJP has fielded Sonam Devi, the wife of Nalini Ranjan Sharma.

Mohan Prasad Gupta is the RJD candidate from Gopalganj whereas Kusum Devi, Kusum Devi, wife of four-term MLA Subhash Singh, whose death necessitated the by-poll in Gopalganj, is the BJP candidate from the seat. The Nitish video was released amid speculation of him not visiting the assembly constituencies.

However, Deputy CM and RJD heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav led from the front as he addressed rallies in Mokama as well as in Gopalganj, situated in his eponymous native district and which he seeks to wrest from the BJP that bagged it for four consecutive terms. Gopalganj seat has become more interesting because Tejashwi's aunt Indira Devi has been fielded as a BSP candidate from the state by her husband Sadhu Yadav who is also the brother in law of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

JDU national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh and Tejashwi Yadav have jointly made the campaign in both assembly constituencies. On the last day of the campaign, Tejashwi and Lalan campaigned in Mokama for Neelam Devi.

Chirag Paswan joining the campaign in support of BJP candidates has also made this by-poll more interesting. However, the leaders of JDU and RJD have claimed that Chirag will not make any impact and their candidates will win with a thumping majority in both seats.

While addressing a public rally in Mokama, Tejashwi said. “There is no fight at all with the BJP and our candidate will win by a huge margin. BJP is not even in the race and people of Bihar have understood the hidden agenda of the saffron party which believes in dividing the society on communal lines. BJP can only do conspiracy and create hatred in the society.”

Even Lalan echoed the same and said, “Our candidate will easily win this by poll and BJP is already out. Since beginning we have been telling Chirag Paswan is working at the behest of BJP. The kind of role he played during the assembly poll in 2020 against JDU has been proved now. BJP used Chirag model in the last assembly election and now his campaign for BJP candidate has proved our claim. The Grand alliance is winning both seats. Nitish Kumar is not well. That's why he did not campaign but what about Modi ji, why didn't he campaign for the BJP candidate?”

The BJP, however, raised questions on Nitish not participating in the poll campaign in Mokama and Gopalganj. Speaking to ETV Bharat, BJP Spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand said, “Nitish Kumar has a dual face. He is feeling uncomfortable in the grand alliance that is why he is making excuses to campaign for the RJD candidates.

Anant Singh lost his MLA seat on the initiative of Lalan Singh who had taken a pledge to finish him. Not only this Lalu Yadav had also challenged Anant Singh openly from Gandhi Maidan to ensure justice for Puttus Yadav who was brutally killed by the infamous leader. Nitish Kumar ji has made an excuse to run away from campaigning for Anant Singh's wife.”

He further said, “Everyone knows that Nitish ji used to win the Lok Sabha election by bowing in front of Anant Singh. The infamous photograph of Nitish Kumar folding his hand to save his prestige in front of Anant Singh is widely circulated everywhere. When Nitish ji can attend his official programmes and go to offer Pooja at different places then why can't he campaign for his old close confidante Anant Singh's wife. This moral dilemma of immoral alliance with RJD will throw Nitish ji out of Bihar politics in coming days.”

BJP is also not leaving any stone unturned to ensure the victory and has pressed all the top leaders for the campaign. Even BJP MP Manoj Tiwari held the road show in Mokama in support of the party candidate. Only time will tell who will taste victory and defeat when counting takes place on November 6, three days after the polling.