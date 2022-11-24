Patna: Unknown armed criminals barged into a jewellery shop and stole gold ornaments worth Rs 1 crore and Rs 2.5 lakhs cash in broad daylight on Thursday in Kanhauli Bazar at Bihta Block of Bihar's Patna district. The police team intensified the search to capture the criminals. The armed criminals looted the shop when the gold trader was opening the lock after reaching the shop at around 9:30 am. The Bihta and Neora police arrived at the spot soon after receiving the information. They started investigating and launched a man-hunt by barricading the area.

"Gupta Jewellers at Kanhauli Bazaar informed the police that bike-borne riders looted a bag containing 2.5 lakh cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 1 crore. The police team is engaged in identifying the criminals on the basis of CCTV footage. The absconding criminals will be arrested soon," said Rajesh Kumar, West City SP, Patna.