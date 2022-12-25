Bettiah (Bihar): Two persons have been arrested for allegedly murdering a girl on Saturday in the Bettiah district of Bihar. Police said that the incident occurred in Bankatwa village under the Ramnagar police station area of the district. They were arrested following a police complaint by the father of the deceased.

They further revealed that the girl's body was found in a house in the Mahendra Colony, Banuchhapar in the district. Upon noticing the body, locals informed the police who recovered the body and sent it to Bettiah GMCH for postmortem.

The father of the deceased said that she was staying at the house with her would-be husband Pushparaj for the last four months and both were preparing for competitive examinations. They were planning to get married after clearing BPSC.

He also said that his daughter had a love affair for five years with a youth called Udit Kumar, a resident of the of Turkaulia village under Matiaria police station area. " The two strangled my daughter to death," he alleged.

However, a different version of the incident was given by locals. They said that on Saturday Pushparaj had gone to his house and when he came back at night he saw the deceased with her boyfriend Udit in the room. As Udit fled from the spot, Pushparaj gave chase. Locals further revealed that when Pushparaj returned he saw his would-be wife's dead body in the room.

Bettiah SP Upendranath Verma said that upon hearing the commotion at midnight on Saturday, locals gathered at the spot and after noticing the dead body informed the police. " We have arrested Pushparaj and Udit. The two accused are being interrogated. The exact reason behind the death will only be known after the post-mortem report arrives," he said.