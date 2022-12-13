Begusarai: Mystery shrouds the death of a Class VIII girl whose body was recovered on Tuesday morning from a room in the middle school located near Birpur police station in Bihar's Begusarai district. "The student had gone to school on Monday as usual, but did not return home. We have been looking for her since then, but could not find her anywhere. On Tuesday morning, we came to know that she was lying dead in a room at the school. Surprisingly, the room was locked from the outside," the villagers said.

Angry villagers not only created a ruckus in the school, but also took all the teachers hostage. They locked them in the school office and demanded that the dog squad and the forensic team be called. Police reached the spot after receiving the information and sent the body to Sardar hospital for post-mortem. SP Yogendra Kumar said, "We received information about the incident. The additional security force is being sent, along with the dog squad and FSL, to the spot. The whole matter will be investigated."