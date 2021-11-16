Bihar: Four people die, two injured in road accident
Bihar: Four people die, two injured in road accident
Lakhisarai: Four people were killed and two others injured in a road accident Bihar's Lakhisarai. On receiving information, the Halsi police reached the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.
