Munger: A major tragedy was averted after a passenger train derailed in the Munger district of Bihar on Friday with railway officials rescheduling a dozen trains due to the mishap. An official said that four coaches of the Jamalpur-Sahibganj Burdwan passenger train derailed near Jamalpur bringing the train to a halt. It is learnt that the mishap took place on the platform near Jamalpur loco yard.

There was no immediate report of any casualty in the incident. Soon after the derailment of the train coaches, the relief and rescue team of the railway rushed to the spot to carry out the restoration work on site and bring the passenger train back on track. The train mishap disrupted the operations of other trains passing through the area.

As per officials, more than a dozen trains were affected on the Jamalpur-Bhagalpur and Jamalpur-Kiul railway sections due to the derailment of the Jamalpur-Sahibganj Burdwan passenger train. Many trains, including Vikramshila Express from Delhi, Super Express from Howrah were also halted due to the mishap.

The railway administration was forced to stop the trains at many places as a precautionary measure, which caused a lot of inconvenience to the passengers, who had to face inordinate delays in reaching their respective destinations. A railway official said that the reason for the derailment of the train coaches was not immediately known.

It is speculated that such an incident has happened due to a fault in the track. The mishap comes less than a month after 13 wagons of a freight train jumped the rail in Bihar's Rohtas district disrupting the traffic in the dedicated freight corridor. The tracks and the freight wagons were damaged in the accident. Four of the wagons were scrapped after the accident.