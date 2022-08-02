Bhagalpur (Bihar): A heart-wrenching scene was in store for commuters in Bihar's Bhagalpur railway station on Monday, after a five-year-old child was found sleeping on the platform, clinging to his mother's corpse. It later came to be known that the woman had died at around 9:30 pm on Sunday night. The child was taken to the station help desk and kept there overnight.

His medical examination and COVID vaccination were done at the Sadar Hospital at 11 am on Tuesday, following which the child was presented before the Child Welfare Committee. Sunil Kumar and Vijay Kumar, two team members of ChildLine, an NGO catering to children in need, subsequently took him to a shelter where he was put up. The five-year-old, as per the inputs received, is unable to speak. There has so far been no information related to where the woman and the child came from or how long they had stayed at the station.