Caught on cam: Bihar IAS officer hurls abuses during meeting

Patna: Bihar Excise Principal Secretary KK Pathak is in the dock after he was seen hurling abuses at junior officers at a meeting with the video of the incident going viral on social media. In the purported video of the incident, Pathak, a 1990 IAS officer is heard repeatedly using foul language at the meeting with several junior officers in attendance. '

“Have you ever seen someone blowing the horn at a traffic light in Chennai, but here standing at the traffic signal, people will honk the horns,” Pathak is heard telling the officers while repeatedly using the cuss words.

The incident has caused an uproar in Bihar with people demanding action against Pathak. Bihar Excise Minister Sunil Kumar when asked about the incident said necessary action would be taken in the matter. “I've heard about the video. I will look into it and whatever necessary action needs to be taken will be done,” he said.

The Bihar Administrative Service Association has also demanded action against the senior IAS officer failing which they said they would go on agitation. Sunil Tiwari, General Secretary, Bihar Administrative Services Association demanded that Pathak be sacked for using abusive language. “We demand the government to sack such an officer. We have decided to register an FIR against him. He used abusive words for us which is wrong. We condemn it,” he said.

Pathak, a 1990 batch IAS officer, is also the Director General of the Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD). In November 2021, Pathak was recalled from the central deputation to head the department for effective implementation of the strict provisions of Bihar liquor laws.