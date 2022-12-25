Vaishali (Bihar): Miscreants riddled an electricity department employee in broad daylight on Sunday morning killing him on the spot. Police said that the miscreants fired six bullets into his chest and two in his head. CCTV footage of the incident shows the two masked miscreants walking into a grocery store where the victim was sitting and taking turns into pumping bullets into the body of the deceased.

Bihar: Electricity Dept employee shot dead by miscreants

Even after the deceased-identified as Ajay Tiwari slumped to the ground, one of the miscreants came back and fired another shot at his head. The footage shows the killers calmly walking away after committing the murder.

Police sources said that investigators are examining the CCTV footage of the incident and have found some clues. They further revealed that four empty bullets were recovered from the spot.

Speaking to reporters Vaishali SP Manish Kumar said that at the time of the incident on Sunday the deceased was sitting at a grocery shop owned by one of his family members. " The two miscreants suddenly barged into the shop and riddled him with bullets, killing him on the spot. Four empty bullet shells have been recovered from the spot. We are examining the CCTV footage and action will be taken as per law," he added.