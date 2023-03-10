Patna (Bihar): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on the residence of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA and Lalu Prasad Yadav's close aide Abu Dojana in the Haroon Nagar of Phulwari Sharif area of Patna, on Friday.

This search comes days after RJD chief Lalu and his wife Rabri Devi were summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Land-for-Job scam case. According to official sources, earlier in 2018, Abu Dojana's construction company M/s Meridian Construction Pvt Ltd was banned by the ED.

The construction company was given the project of building the mall owned by Lalu Yadav and his family. The under-construction mall was later seized by the ED. Since then, Dojana's name has been associated with the Yadav family. The investigating agency also conducted raids on former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri devi's residence in Patna on March 6.

Rabri Devi was questioned by the CBI for four hours at her residence while her husband, Lalu Yadav was questioned the next day in Delhi. "A 12-member team was formed to conduct the raids here, the notice of which was sent by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court," sources said.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others in the land-for-job scam case in October last year. The charge sheet stated the scam unfolded during the tenure of Lalu when he was the Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

Lalu along with other accused in this case obtained land transferred to his or his family member's name in return for the appointments in different posts of Railways. This land was acquired at a much lower price. Apart from Lalu Yadav, the charge sheet also mentions the name of the then Railway General Manager in this case, sources said.