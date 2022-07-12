Buxar(Bihar): A dwarf couple from Bihar caught a thief and handed him over to the police on Monday. As per the local inputs, on Sunday night, thieves broke into the house of the dwarf couple in Nuaon village in the Krishnabrahma police station area in Buxar.

On Sunday night, the couple was sleeping in their house when thieves broke into their house by climbing the wall. Taking advantage of the darkness, the thieves entered the room and opened the cupboard, and started to steal things from it. Meanwhile, Ranjit Paswan, the man of the house, woke up and ran to the spot and caught one of the thieves. After the uproar, his wife also woke up and she also started making noise, on which the neighbours gathered and caught the thief and informed the police.

The police lodged an FIR and arrested the thief. However, no stolen goods have been recovered from the thief. The thief told the police that he had other accomplices, who fled when he was caught. The incident has garnered appreciation from the localities for the courage of this couple. Sub Inspector Santosh Kumar of Krishnabrahma police station identified the thief as Dhondha Bind, a resident of Tudiganj area.