Begusarai: A drunk man allegedly attempted to rape two minor girls in the school premises leaving one of the girl critically injured in the sexual assault in Bihar's Begusarai district on Wednesday, police said. The victim has been admitted to a hospital where she is being treated for the injuries.

A police official said that the incident has been reported from a village in Sahebpur Kamal area of Begusarai district of Bihar. It is learnt that both the girls were playing in the school premises of the village itself when drunk Chhotu Mahato reached there and assaulted them.

In the incident, the man sexually assaulted one of the minor girls while the second survived the assault, but was injured in her attempt from fleeing the sexual assault. The family of the victims said that both the girl had gone to the school premises to enjoy a swing. When they were playing, drunk Chhotu Mahato made advances against them.

Sensing trouble, the girls ran away and hid themselves in the school toilet. However, the accused entered the toilet by breaking open the roof and sexually assaulted one of the girls, the families said. The second girl somehow managed to escape from the clutches of the accused. That girl got injured in the teeth while fleeing the attack from the toilet.

The girls were rescued by the neighbhours and were admitted to a district hospital. While both of them are being treated for the injuries, one of the girls are grievously injured in the sexual attack, police said quoting the doctors treating them.

Headquarters (Begusarai) DSP Nishit Priya confirmed that one of the girls has been sexually assaulted in the incident and the other girl escaped with injuries. The accused in this case has been arrested and a case booked under POCSO against him, the DSP added.