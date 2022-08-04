Patna: Flood situation continues to persist in several northern districts of Bihar after recurrent rainfall in catchment areas located in neighboring Nepal led to water levels witnessing a sharp rise in rivers of the area. Affected districts include West Champaran, Supaul, Araria, and Bhagalpur. In the last of the aforementioned districts, the water level in Rivers Kosi and Ganga are currently on the rise.

According to data from water resources department of the state government, the water level in Ganga was increased by 21 cm, whereas when it comes to Kosi in Bhagalpur's Navgachiya sub-division, the increase has leaped directly from 19 to 29.19 cm. In the Supaul district, meanwhile, residents living near the embankment of the Kosi river were moved to safety by district officials. So far, six blocks and 36 Panchayats have been affected due to flooding in the district.

In West Champaran, meanwhile, 700 village residents have been rendered helpless in Mangalpurkala, Bisambhpur, and Bhagwanpur panchayats under the Nautan block after close to 3.15 lakh cubic cm of water was released on Tuesday from the Valmikinagar Gandak barrage. They have also demanded for boats from the district administration in order to carry foodgrain and cattle to secure places.

Located in Bagaha area of the district, the barrage opened all of its 36 gates unto the Gandak river occurred after rains ploughed catchment areas in Nepal. Meanwhile, 35 out of 56 sluice gates were opened at the Kosi barrage in Nepal's Birpur after water levels reached the danger mark.

Shortly after recovering from COVID 19, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, too, went on a visit to inspect the Ganga as well as damages caused by the flood."Have travelled by road and taken stock of rising water levels in Ganga and Gandak rivers around Patna. Keeping in view the situation, I have directed officials to remain alert and be prepared in advance," Kumar tweeted out on Wednesday.