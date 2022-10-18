Kishanganj: A particular query in the English question paper during the half-yearly examinations at a school in Bihar's Kishanganj has led to controversy in the district. The exam in question, which took place on Monday in Asha Lata Middle School, saw a two-mark question series asking class 7 students to correspond a nation to the name of the residents of the nation.

Alongside China, Nepal, and England, however, a surprise entrant in the section shocked several. "The people of Kashmir are called the ..." the third question, among a total of five, asked.

The half-yearly exams conducted in Bihar are overseen by the Bihar Education Project Council. It is learnt that this marks the second time the same error has occurred with the previous instance being back in 2017. "This should not have happened. It is not right for the teachers to not be mindful again and again," said the Head Master of the school, when inquired.

The issue, meanwhile, was politicized on Tuesday when district BJP leaders became familiar with the situation. While district president Sushant Gope said that the matter was a 'conspiracy', BJYM leader Ankit Singh said, "Union Education Minister will be apprised of the issue, and action should be taken against whoever has set such a question."

The district education officer, when contacted, refused to comment on the matter.