Patna: For the second time, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday tested Covid positive and is currently in isolation as advised by the doctors. The JDU leader has not been well for the past few days, which also led to the cancellation of the MNREGA meeting on Monday.

The official press note released Tuesday from the CM house confirmed that Nitish has tested corona positive. "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has tested corona positive. For the past two to three days, he was not feeling well. He was tested for Covid thereafter and was found to be positive. He has been kept under home isolation and doctors have advised him to take rest. CM has also appealed to the people who came in contact with him to take a corona test in the last two to three days,” the official press note from the CM house stated.

In January 2022, Nitish was found Covid positive for the first time, though he was not the only minister. The Covid-19 wave was at its peak and more than 50 officials including security guards had tested corona positive at CM's house.

Also read: CMs absence, Congress lodging protest mark Murmu's swearing in event

On Monday, after Kumar skipped the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected president Draupadi Murmu, the issue was much sensationalized and even given a political twist. Many leaders from the RJD had taken a jibe at Nitish claiming that there is some problem within the NDA because of which Nitish did not attend the oath-taking ceremony, held in the national capital in the presence of several important leaders and ministers. His testing positive has perhaps put a full stop to all the speculations.

The state capital has been registering fresh Covid cases with two deaths reported in the last four days. The deadly virus has claimed thousands of lives in Bihar, while the total death toll has gone up to 12,279. Patna has a maximum number of active cases of over 1,100 with a total of 1,800 active cases in Bihar. Many JDU leaders have prayed for the speedy recovery of chief minister Nitish Kumar.