Patna: A report from the Bihar Criminal Investigation Department (CID), related to sexual assault allegations against DIG Rail Rajeev Ranjan, has been sent to the Director General of Police (DGP), police sources have confirmed.

A 400-page investigation report into the incident has been prepared and submitted before the DGP, sources further noted. Those familiar with the matter in the Bihar Police Headquarters in Patna stated that after the DGP's review, the Additional Chief Secretary will take a decisive call in the case.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Bihar Police ADG Jitendra Singh Gangwar said that the matter was under probe and hence he would not comment on it, noting however that any police official, if complicit, would face action "without any bias, based on legal parameters and probe reports".

The issue stems from an allegation against Ranjan in 2018. The IPS officer reportedly got acquainted with a woman from Jharkhand living in Hyderabad. The victim had alleged that on April 4, the Bihar police officer reached her residence in the city's Vanasthalipuram area and sexually assaulted her.