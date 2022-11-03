Patna: By-polls for two seats in Bihar witnessed low turnout in Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies in comparison to the 2020 assembly poll wherein 54.52% turned up to vote. This time, the total voter turnout was 52.38 % while Mokama registered 53.45 % and Gopalganj 51.48%.

After the polling got over Bihar chief electoral officer HR Srinivas while briefing the media said, “Till 6 pm, the total voting percentage is 52.38%. in which Mokama received 53.45 % and Gopalganj 51.48%. In the 2020 assembly poll, 54.52 was the total voting percentage at both seats,” Srinivas said.

Actually, the Mokama seat fell vacant after sitting MP Anant Singh from RJD was disqualified after his conviction in Arms Act whereas the Gopalganj by-poll was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MLA Subhash Singh.

Srinivas further said that 619 polling booths were arranged at 368 polling stations and 16 companies of CRPF were deployed in Gopalganj and 14 CRPF companies in Mokama. He also said that altogether 16 candidates had filed the nomination on both seats of which 11 were male candidates and 4 were females.

Srinivas, however, said that the exact figure of the polling percentage will come out only after 8 pm. “Total of 19 modal polling booths were created at both assembly constituencies. However, one unfortunate incident took place at polling booth number 46 in Mokama when one polling officer died after his health deteriorated and died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

We received one complaint from Gopalganj and 14 complaints from the Mokama assembly seat. We also received complaints of anti-social elements roaming with arms and at few places even ministers were found near the polling booth,” Srinivas asserted.

Both seats have become a question of pride for the BJP and RJD. Sonam Devi is fighting on BJP's ticket in Mokama and pitched against RJD's Neelam Devi. While Mohan Prasad Gupta is the RJD candidate from Gopalganj and he is contesting against Kusum Devi of the BJP in the seat. She happens to be the wife of the late Subhas Singh.

Also Read: By-polls: Nitish will lose, Biharis to win, says Chirag Paswan

Gopalganj seat has become more interesting because Tejashwi's aunty Indira Devi has been fielded as a BSP candidate from the state, the wife of Sadhu Yadav who is also the brother-in-law of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

Except for Nitish Kumar, all the top leaders of the grand alliance campaigned in the favour of their candidates. Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and JDU national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh jointly campaigned at both assembly constituencies to ensure their victory.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that BJP will win both seats. He also claimed that JDU will merge into RJD if it does not happen then JDU will vanish into thin air.

Meanwhile, JDU parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha who was in Muzaffar to take part in a private program claimed that BJP has accepted the defeat on both seats.

“It has become certain now that BJP has lost both Mokama and Gopalganj seats in the by-polls. Not only this, but the claim of BJP leaders is also false that many JDU leaders are in touch with BJP to join the party. The fact is that many BJP leaders are in touch with JDU and they want to join our party. Many MLAs and MPs are in touch with the JDU. Due to fear of losing both seats, Sushil Modi is giving false statements. Most of the BJP leaders are in frustration due to losing both seats,” Kushwaha said.

The results of two by-polls would be announced on November 6 when counting would also take place.