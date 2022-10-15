Kaimur: In a freak mishap, a buffalo in Bihar's Kaimur district on Saturday sustained injuries after ingesting a cracker laid to prevent wild boar infestation. The incident took place in the Saraiya forest under the Chainpur police station area in the district.

Speaking about the incident, cattle owner Chaturgun Bind explained that he had taken the buffalo, among other cattle, to graze in the forested area when the mishap took place.

"I went to the forest to graze my buffalo. It was grazing there when it accidentally chewed a cracker meant to drive away wild boar. Due to this, it went off, causing major damage to his teeth and gums. I went and spoke to Circle Officer, but he told me that this matter was under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department," Bind said.

The injured animal is currently admitted to a private veterinary hospital, he added.