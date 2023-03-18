Nawada (Bihar) : A young man allegedly burnt his minor girlfriend alive after turning angry over her pregnancy in the Rajauli police station area of Bihar's Nawada district. The Police lodged FIR against four persons. According to the information received here, the lover flew into a rage after learning that the girl was pregnant. This incident is said to have taken place 4 days ago and it surfaced belatedly as the girl's parents were held hostage for a few days.

After the incident, the family members of the boy confined the girl's parents by placing them under illegal house arrest. On Friday, the girl's parents could free from the clutches of the boy on some excuse, came to the police station and complained about the murder. They have made a written complaint that their girl was killed.

"The father of the minor girl has given a written application to the police station. He has accused them of burning the girl to death. In the light of the written application, the investigation has been started by registering an FIR against four people"- Darbari Chowdhary, police station head. In a written application given to the police station, the father of the minor girl has admitted that his 16-year-old daughter was having a love affair with a young man from the same village.

Read this also: Paralytic girl allotted seat on 2nd floor at exam centre; carried on stretcher

The parents were not aware of the affair. They came to know about the matter when the daughter became pregnant. The daughter was asking the boy to marry her, but he and his family members were not ready for this. After this, there were arguments and a scuffle between the girl and the boy in which he had set her ablaze.

After the killing, the young man and his family got the body of the deceased girl cremated in a hurry and threatened the family members of the girl. After this, the family of the girl was threatened with dire consequences if they dared to file a case. The girl's parents were also put under house arrest by the boy's family members.

On Friday, the parents of the deceased somehow left the place on the pretext of some illness. They went to the police and informed them about the murder. An FIR has been lodged in the police station against 4 people of the same village based on the written application of the girl's family members.