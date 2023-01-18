Bangles made in Bihar's Gaya make waves in market.

Gaya: Muslim women of Bihar's Gaya district are paving a new path for self-reliance, with their bridal bangles making waves in the wedding market. For these women, it has become a source of livelihood. These women earn daily wages ranging between Rs 300 and Rs 500.

Iqbal Nagar and Waris Nagar localities of the district have lower middle-class population. Taking up the bangle making have improved the livelihood which took a beating after the large scale market for incense sticks dwindled. Back then, the income was low while they slogged more, but now the bangle making work has changed the scenario in the past few years.

Young women see this as an opportunity for their economic independence while the elders see it as the most lucrative means for their livelihood. Zeenat Khan of Iqbal Nagar said that she makes bangles to help her mother and also in packaging them before being sent to the sellers.

I am currently pursuing graduation at Mirza Ghalib College in Gaya. I believe that girls of our age should be self-reliant by engaging themselves in home-based employment. This way we students can pay the fees of our education without fully depending on our parents, Zeenat said.

Also read: Old forgotten craft of making bangles from Horsehair

The bangle making has three stages. The traders first import bangle structures, chemicals and pearls from other states, and then it is passed on to small traders. These materials are shared with the local women for bangle making. After the bangles are made, they are packed in attractive rolls by the women here.

The only setback the women face is the lack of work all round the year as the demand peaks during the wedding season before it flattens out. Businessman Niaz Khan said that the work has become seasonal. Bangles made in the Gaya district have become popular in a short span of time. The bangles manufactured here have a huge demand for bridal wear. It is a special type of bangle, Niaz Khan said.