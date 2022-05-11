Muzaffarpur: The trend of selling government buildings and goods has started nowadays in Bihar. The trend started slowly with its initial theft of a railway engine from the Purina court station. Then there was the sale of government property in Bihar. Slowly bridges were sold in the Rohtas district. But now there has been a case of selling a government panchayat building that has come to light.

The Aurai Panchayat Bhawan in the Aurai block of Muzaffarpur, Bihar was sold out without any government order. It is said that the Aurai Panchayat Bhawan was built 15 years ago, but the construction work could not be completed. A video of Panchayat Bhawan being demolished is going viral on social media.

Now, the case of demolishing the building without auction and selling other materials including bricks has come to the fore. The Chief and the Panchayat Secretary have been accused of selling all the materials that came out of the building. At the same time, in this matter, District Panchayati Raj Officer Sushma Kumari said that information has been received about this.

As the matter came to light, BPRO (Block Panchayat Raj Officer) has also taken cognizance. BPRO said "after receiving the complaint, the site was investigated. In this sequence, it was found that the Panchayat building has been demolished and sold out without auction. A report has been sent to the senior officers of the district which says that the phone of accused Panchayat Secretary Ramnaresh Sahni is continuously switched off."

Moreover, “Notice has been issued to the Chief and Panchayat secretary soon after the financial irregularity surfaced in the block. They have been asked to reply in two days. Demolishing the government building and structure without prior approval from the concerned authority is a violation of norms. As soon as I received the complaint, I visited the spot for the inspection and found that the government building was sold without auction and demolished as well, said Girijesh Nandan, block development officer.

Yet, when Chief Umashankar Gupta was asked about the whole matter, he called the allegations baseless. He said that the Aurai Panchayat building was in a bad condition. There was no place to sit anywhere. He said that the building has been demolished with the consent of the Block Development Officer and other block officials.