Patna: A total of five people have died and 11 have been arrested in relation to spurious liquor intake in Bihar's Aurangabad district. While two deaths had occurred previously, three more took place on Tuesday. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Prohibition Minister Sunil Kumar said that there has been a talk with the police officials regarding the death due to poisonous liquor, adding that the administration was waiting for the post-mortem report.

''In this case, so far as we have come to know that 11 people have been arrested, whose interrogation is going on. We are waiting for the post-mortem report of all the suspected deaths, which will be full-proof evidence. This will tell what caused the death. In the previous continuous action, more than 60 people have been caught in Aurangabad, who are associated with this business," Kumar said.

"In the initial investigation, it has been learned that the spurious liquor was brought from the neighboring state of Jharkhand. Further investigation is being done in the matter,” Aurangabad District Magistrate, Saurabh Jorwal, said regarding the incident. A sub-inspector has been suspended in connection with the deaths, he added.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to spurious liquor has risen to four in Patara village of Amas in Gaya, Bihar. The name of the fourth deceased is Kailash Yadav. The condition of half a dozen people is critical. Family members of the deceased informed that the whole family drank the liquor on Monday evening, leading to health deterioration for all. While two people died on Monday night, several are ill and have been referred to Magadh Medical College and Amas Government Hospital. At the same time, two members of a family died after consuming spurious liquor in Ghosal of Chausa police station area of Madhepura district. The incident is on Sunday.