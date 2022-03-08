Bhagalpur: In the horrific incident of Bihar's Bhagalpur blast case, the prime accused surrendered in a district court after four days on Monday. Mohammad Azad owned the house in which the blast took place in the forenoon of March 3, leaving 16 persons, including co-accused Leelawati Devi, dead in the blast in the illegal firecracker factory of Bhagalpur, Bihar. The blast was so strong that four houses collapsed in it.

Bhagalpur's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Babu Lal said Azad is the person responsible for supplying explosives to Leelawati to manufacture crackers. During the interrogation in a confessional statement, the prime accused claimed that he obtained explosives from a handler in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district and supplied it to Leelawati in Kajwali village under Tatarpur police station in Bhagalpur district.

"Leelawati and Mohammad Azad are jointly involved in the illegal manufacturing of crackers. Besides them, Mukesh Mandal is the other accused," Babu Lal said. The team of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is also investigating this incident to find out any terror link related to the explosion and Azad is being questioned about it. Along with this, the district police has also formed a Special Investigating Team (SIT). The only surviving accused in the horrific blast case, Mohammad Azad, surrendered. The police were continuously raiding his hideouts.

Baburam, SSP, Bhagalpur stated, "two people, including the main accused of gunpowder blast, have been arrested. The CDRs from 5 days before to after the gunpowder explosion are being searched. The Thanedar has been ordered to take strict action against the gunpowder traders. Where the police has arrested Naveen. At the same time, Mohammad Azad, the main accused in the blast case, has surrendered in the court. The police has started preparing to take him on remand.”

Also Read: Twelve dead, several injured in blast in Bihar's Bhagalpur

According to the information, an illegal gunpowder business was being run by Mohammad Azad's building himself, which perished after the blast. After the incident localities believe that Azad is a big pawn of the illegal gunpowder business. The police have also said that "there can be a big disclosure if Azad is caught as he was absconding from his house since Friday night." The SIT was formed on the instructions of Bhagalpur SSP Babu Ram to nab the accused.

After which the police were continuously raiding his hideouts including Azad's in-laws are in Muzaffarpur, his places in Bhagalpur, after which Mohammad Azad surrendered after reaching the court on Monday. A massive explosion sook Bhagalpur on Thursday evening in which 16 persons died and 10 others were injured and are currently admitted to the Mayaganj medical college and hospital. The conditions of the injured are reported to be critical. The intensity of the explosion was such that four buildings were completely collapsed. Along with this, many other houses were badly damaged. The police had sealed the spot at the same time.

On Saturday, the team of the Building Construction Department and Municipal Corporation also reached the spot. There the team spoke to the owner of the damaged houses and sought permission to demolish the partially damaged part. On the night of the blast itself, the special team of ATS looked closely at the debris of the debris and spoke to the people present there.

The SIT inspected the blast spot and collected samples for investigation. ATS officials said that the investigation report will be handed over to the department. During the investigation, many such pieces of evidence have been found, which are pointing towards making a heavy bomb. Gunpowder, nails in huge quantities which state that some kind of deadly bombs must be being made there. During the SIT investigation, many chemicals along with twine were also recovered from the spot.

(With agency inputs)