Begusarai: The body of a missing six-year-old boy was found in Bihar's Begusarai district on Friday. The body was badly mutilated with knife slashes in the eye while the tongue, too, had been cut off. The incident took place at the Kusmaut village in Begusarai. The boy, a resident of the village, had left his house on Thursday afternoon at around 4 pm and was missing ever since.

A search ensued following the disappearance, with the body finally being discovered in a village pit on Friday. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the father of the boy said, "By seeing (the body), it looks like he had been suffocated. Both his eyes were gouged and his tongue was cut off. After the murder, the body was thrown into the pit." Following inputs, the Neemachandpura police reached the spot and subsequently sent the body for postmortem. A case has also been registered on the basis of statements by family members, police said. The probe is on.