Gaya (Bihar): The Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar has now decided that if anyone is caught drinking alcohol for the first time, a warning poster will be put up at their respective house and will be released only after paying a fine of three to five thousand rupees. However, a person will be imprisoned for a year if caught for the second time.

Prohibition of liquor in the state has become more strict as posters are pasted at the homes of many alcoholics by the excise department mentioning "If you drink for the second time, you will be imprisoned. The news will be shared in the entire locality". The department officers investigate such people and along with the accused, the family members are also informed about the law and the harm caused by alcohol.

Subodh Mishra, a resident of the Gaya district, pledged not to drink liquor again in his life after a poster was put at his house. "It is a big embarrassment for me and my family as well. My entire family is embarrassed that a poster of me drinking alcohol has been put outside my house. This act has become an issue of debate in my locality. I swear to god that I will not touch the liquor for the rest of my life," Mishra said.

Another person, Vivek Singh, who was caught drinking liquor said, "I have a very good reputation in the society but ever since the poster was put outside my house, I somehow lost my reputation. No matter what, I will not drink liquor because the punishment is like being an outcast from society. It will not only hamper my reputation but also other members of my family," Singh said.

Instructions have been issued to all the excise inspectors of Bihar to look at the government records of the people who have been released after being caught drinking for the first time. The excise inspectors putting up posters outside the houses of all such people are not only warning through the poster but also informing the people around them that the person has been caught in the crime of drinking alcohol.

"For the first time in Bihar, people are set free for violating the liquor ban after paying a fine. Now posters are being pasted at their homes. Along with this, instructions are also being given to them that if they are caught next time, they will be imprisoned for one year," said Prem Prakash, Assistant Commissioner of the Excise Department of Gaya.

"A provision has been made to release the accused caught in the case of drinking alcohol for the first time by giving an affidavit and a fine of three to five thousand rupees. More than 50 thousand people have been released by paying fines under the provision so far," he said.