Motihari (Bihar): A rare medical anomaly has come to light in Bihar's Motihari where a baby was born with a tiny trunk-like structure in place of its nose. It prompted some to call the child a reincarnation of Lord Ganesha, while others are calling it the look-alike of an alien. There is a tiny trunk-like shape in place of the baby's nose without any nostrils to breathe. Hence, the doctors have arranged oxygen supply to the child by mouth.

Roopa Devi, a resident of Alisherpur village located in Jihuli Panchayat in Patahi block, gave birth to a deformed child three days ago. The child had a strange appearance with two eyes adjacent to the nose instead of the mouth and a small trunk-like protrusion on the front. Gynecologist Dr. Hena Chandra said that "the birth of a deformed child is a result of genetic disturbances of the parents or disturbances in chromosomes."

Dr Chandra further said that "after conceiving, there is a need to get regular check-ups done. But, women in rural areas do not get their antenatal check-ups done timely. Even the government has provided many facilities at health centers and Anganwadi centers for pregnant women for a healthy and safe pregnancy but they follow traditional methods, resulting in complications during pregnancy."