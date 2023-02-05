Chhapra (Bihar): An angry mob set fire to the house of their village head after a youth was allegedly murdered at the behest of the Village head's husband. The incident happened in Mubarakpur village under the Manjhi police station area of the district where on Sunday afternoon a group of villagers set ablaze the houses and other properties, including the vehicles of the village head.

The incident triggered havoc among the villagers and some of them tried to escape from the village. On receiving the information, Gaurav Mangla, SP Chhapra, reached the village, along with the police team, and camped in the village. "Angry mob sets fire to village head’s house and poultry farm after a youth was murdered in Chapra. We arrested two persons in this connection with the murder and efforts are underway to arrest others, we appeal to villagers to maintain restraint so that they can focus on the probe", said the SP.

Vijay Yadav, a strong man of the village whose wife currently holds the post of the village head, has contested civic body elections in Bihar. It is being said that the deceased youth, Amitesh Kumar, along with two others Rahul Kumar and Alok Kumar, have not voted for their party in polls. Enraged by this, on February 2, Yadav and his accomplices attacked all three of them and thrashed brutally causing the death of Amitesh and leaving Rahul and Alok critically injured, both undergoing treatment at Patna's PMCH.