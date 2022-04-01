West Champaran (Bihar): India currently houses one of the world's wonders: Taj Mahal. Few, however, know that a village in Bihar is home to global superpowers. In what appears to be a true example of 'Live Local, Think Global', the story of three brothers from Jamadar Tola in the West Champaran district has risen to the surface. Named America, Africa, and Japan Sharma respectively, the residents share a strange origin for being christened after faraway lands, providing in the process their message to the warring nations of Russia and Ukraine while speaking to ETV Bharat.

"We were five brothers: America, Africa, Germany, Russia, and Japan Sharma. After the Second World War, our uncle Aku Sharma became a part of the Indian Army in 1950. He was subsequently injured with a bullet wound, returning home soon thereafter. Soon after, a child was born in our family, and he suggested the name America for the boy.

At the same time, he suggested names for future children to be Africa, Germany, Russia, and Japan respectively. This happened because, at the time, there was a lot of discussion about these countries in the Army", revealed Japan Sharma. He further noted that Russia and Germany Sharma had passed away in 2012 and 2017 respectively.

The brothers, however, refuse to think they are special. Instead, they noted that the village of Jamadar Tola, in fact, was self-sufficient for all intents and purposes, with people rarely required to venture out for any need.

Significantly, the brothers spoke out against the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. "It is very sad to hear that Russia and Ukraine are fighting among themselves. I reckon a brother should not be tormented by another brother. They should support each other. Help each other. One country wants the other. Win the country and takeover, this should not happen", Japan Sharma said.