Patna (Bihar): In a major jolt to Mukesh Sahani-led Vikasheel Insan Party (VIP), all its three MLAs on Wednesday quit the party and joined Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The three MLAs also pledged their support for the BJP in the state assembly. With this, the number of BJP MLAs in Bihar has increased and it has become the single largest party in Bihar with 77 MLAs.

The aforesaid legislators Raju Singh, Swarna Singh and Mishrilal Yadav met the state Legislative assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday evening and submitted him a letter of support in favour of the BJP. After which they formally merged with the BJP.

The three legislators said that the VIP has only three MLAs in the House and all of them have joined the BJP, hence, the anti-defection act is not applicable to them. As per the act, if two-thirds of legislators of a party join another party, they cannot be penalised under it. Raju Singh accused Sahani of having "no political knowledge"."He works like a businessman in politics. He does not have any political sense. We have taken the decision in the interest of the state and the country," he said. Yadav also expressed similar views.

Reacting to the matter, state BJP chief Jaiswal said that 'Ghar Wapsi' for the MLAs. "The three MLAs of VIP have given the joining letter to the Speaker on Wednesday. They were basically BJP workers in the past. After the agreement with the VIP during the 2020 Bihar assembly election, they joined the VIP to contest the election. Now, it is a Ghar Wapsi for them today." He and Prasad and Renu Devi offered saffron turbans of BJP to them to officially welcome them into the party.

With this, VIP has no MLA in the assembly. Hence, the Nitish Kumar government is likely to sack Sahani, who is the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister, any time. He is currently an MLC and his tenure is ending in the next two months. Sahani has been on the radar of the BJP ever since he contested against it in the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. BJP top sources claimed that he openly asked voters to defeat the BJP despite being an alliance partner in Bihar.

The sour relation between Sahani and the BJP were also indicated after the former's move in the upcoming MLC elections. The BJP is contesting in 12 seats out of 24 and Sahani has given his party tickets to candidates in all these 12 seats.

Sahani seemed aware of the fact that the BJP would gun for him after the Uttar Pradesh polls. Hence, he had met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JD-U parliamentary board President Upendra Kushwaha for a patch-up with the BJP but it has already given an indication that it would not talk to Sahani.

Agency inputs