Siwan (Bihar): Amid an uproar over the hooch tragedy in Bihar's Chhapra, which claimed the lives of over 50 people, five people died in Siwan with the deaths also being attributed to poisonous liquor. It is learnt that the suspicious deaths have taken place in Brahmasthan village of Bhagwanpur police station area.

The deceased were identified as Mahesh Rai, Dhruv Yadav, Amir Manjhi, Awadh Manjhi, Shambhu Yadav and Rajendra Pandit. The family of the deceased Shambhu Yadav said that he had returned home in an inebriated condition after which his health started deteriorating. The family took him to a hospital with severe stomach ache where he breathed his last.

The deaths come on the heels of at least 53 deaths due to spurious liquor in Bihar's Chhapra drawing an attack from the opposition on the Nitish Kumar government in the face of its stringent prohibition law. According to sources, 46 people died with at least 10 deaths taking place since Wednesday night. The issue has led to political mudslinging with the opposition slamming Nitish Kumar and calling the deaths "mass murders".