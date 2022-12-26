Gaya (Bihar): Weddings are usually events that bring both joy and sorrow. It brings joy as two persons start a new chapter of their lives together and result in sadness as women have to leave behind their parents, the family in which she was born and raised.

But a wedding in Bihar's Gaya district brought peace and happiness to a dying woman as it was her last wish before she passed away. It was unique not only because it was the last wish of an ailing mother to see her daughter getting married but also because it did not take place at a glitzy wedding hall but in a somber ICU room of a private hospital.

Here is the story of Poonam Verma, a resident of Bali village of Guraru block of Gaya district. She has been suffering from heart-related ailments for several days but on Sunday her condition suddenly started to deteriorate.

Her family members rushed Poonam to a private hospital in Gaya. But her condition remained critical. When her family members asked the doctors about her condition, they received a mortifying reply. The doctors attending to her said that she might die at any moment and asked them to stay close to her.

It is not known whether Poonam overheard the conversation or somehow it came to her mind that she will not survive much longer. She wanted to fulfill her last wish which was to see her daughter Chandni Kumari get married.

Although, Chandni was to get engaged on Monday (December 26), her family members decided to hold the wedding ceremony a day before to bring a smile to the face of her dying mother.

As Poonam lay on the hospital bed with saline bottles attached to her hands, her daughter Chandni, all decked up in a bridal dress tied the knot in front of her in the ICU cabin with Sumit Gaurav, an engineer by profession. Poonam watched in joy from her bed.

Within two hours of the wedding, she passed away, leaving behind her newlywed daughter and family members in tears but the sorrow was mixed with a tinge of satisfaction of fulfilling the last wish of a loving mother.