Begusarai (Bihar): In a strange incident, a case filed by the police against a two-year-old child surfaced in Begusarai, Bihar. On Thursday, a woman reached the Begusarai court for bail with her four-year-old son. It was because, when the boy was two years old, a criminal case was registered against him at the Mufassil police station area of ​​Begusarai.

The case in which the mother went to the court for the bail of the child, is dated 10 April 2021. In 2021, the Mufassil police station registered a case against eight people including a child. The police had accused the child of breaking the barricade that was made as part of preventive measures taken against the spread of coronavirus infection at that time.

The police alleged that the child along with other accused had come outdoors and broken the barricade, thereby increasing the threat of Corona infection. On seeing the mother along with her son, the court has said that there is no provision to give bail to such a small child and also there is no scope to file such a case against him. Then, the court ordered the police to remove the child's name from the case.

At the court, the mother of the boy said that the child was two years old when the police 'arbitrarily' filed a case against him. Then the police accused the child of breaking the barricade. Regarding this matter, the lawyer of the woman submitted before the court and sent the woman and the child home. The court said that such a small child cannot be prosecuted, nor can an application be made for bail.

Consequently, the lawyer submitted an application in court to end this case on behalf of the child. "The woman was asked to go home. Because such a small child cannot be booked and bail cannot be applied for. The court has directed the police to drop the child's name from the case in the investigation", said Devvrat Patel, advocate.