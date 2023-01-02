24 babies born at Patna hospital on Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1. 2023

Patna: The Srijan Hospital in Bihar's Patna has been receiving more pregnant women for deliveries than before. On December 31 and January 1, a total of 24 babies were born at the hospital. Some visuals of the hospital showed that the children were clad in saffron clothes. Speaking to ETV Bharat, gynaecologist Dr Sarika Rai said, "This is not the first time, but such deliveries happen on days like Janmashtami, Shivratri and Makar Sankranti. The parents of children approached me on the first day of the new year with the desire to deliver their child. Many tests were done, the health and growth of the baby in the womb were observed and then it was decided whether the delivery of the child is to be done on the scheduled day or not."

Five women underwent surgery and 18 women had a normal delivery. A woman gave birth to twins. On Monday, celebrations were organised at Dr Sarika Rai's clinic, in which children born on December 31, 2022, and January 1, 2023, were given hampers of warm clothes.

Also read: Odisha woman gives birth to quadruplets

"Only after the eighth month of pregnancy, it can be decided that the delivery of the child should be done on the scheduled day or not. Special care is also taken that the child does not remain in the womb for a long time. Out of 24 children, only five children were born by cesarean delivery, meanwhile, three children are infected with mild infection and have been admitted," Dr Sarika said.

"We have come from Bettiah. My sister-in-law was admitted to the hospital 10 days ago. We are very happy that the baby was born on the last day of the year and the baby is healthy," said Pratima Devi, maternal aunt of a newborn.