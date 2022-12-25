Nalanda (Bihar): The Bihar police on Sunday nabbed a man, who killed his sister's boyfriend and fed his body to the stray dogs here. A police officer said that the deceased Bittu Kumar (20) had left the house on December 15 and when he did not return, his family lodged a missing complaint with police on December 18. During the investigation, the police suspected the accused, who is identified as Rahul Kumar (19), and later the police found Bittu's phone from Rahul.

During interrogation, Rahul confessed to committing the crime and said that he had seen his sister and her boyfriend in compromising position and in a fit of rage he planned to kill Bittu with his associates. On December 16, Rahul called Bittu from his sister's phone and took him to a desolate place where he killed him, chopped him into pieces, fed his body to the stray dogs and dumped the remaining body into Ganga.

The police officer further said that Rahul was suspected by the police and they checked his call logs and locations and detained him. The police officer said that a case has been registered against the accused and he has been booked under relevant sections of the law while the police also ensured that the accused will be punished.