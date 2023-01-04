Begusarai: Sixteen 'man-eating' dogs, which struck terror in Bihar's Begusarai by killing 8 women and injuring 40 others, were shot dead by a team of three national shooters on Tuesday, officials said. The campaign to cull the killer dogs was launched in Bachwara block on Monday on the orders of the SDM (sub divisional magistrate) following the mauling to death of eight women.

On the second day of the shootout on Tuesday, 16 dogs were killed by the national shooters who were assisted by hundreds of villagers. The campaign was launched following large scale complaints of canine terror.

Also read: Kerala: Minor girl bitten by stray dog last month succumbs at Kottayam Medical College

The local Panchayat representatives approached the SDM, appealing him to intervene in the matter. Local villager Randhir Kumar Ishwar said that the people of the area were scared due to the terror of man-eating dogs. In panic, the farmers of the area had stopped going towards their fields which had led to fodder shortage, he said.

On the request of Teghra SDO Rakesh Kumar and following instructions of Forest and Environment Department, shooters named Shakti Singh, Rehan Khan and Rajaram Rai took part in the culling campaign. They shot dead the dogs. The shootout was done at Bachwara Kadarabad, Arba, Bhikhamchak and Rani Panchayat limits. In a previous campaign, 12 stray dogs were killed by the team members.