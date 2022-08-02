Muzaffarpur: A 13-year-old boy has created a buzz by becoming the CEO of 56 companies. Suryansh, a student of class 10th who stays with his parents in Amma village under Katra block of Muzaffarpur district in Bihar owns a company named Suryansh Contact Private Limited under which there are 56 different startups.

Suryansh came up with his first startup in 9th standard only. The idea of ​​​​launching an online company came to him when he was searching for things online. He shared his idea with his father who asked him to come up with a Powerpoint presentation. Following it, Suryansh launched his first e-commerce company that aims to deliver goods to people's homes within 30 minutes.

56 companies include startups like ShaadiKaro.com (a matrimonial site), Mantra Fi (a company that deals in cryptocurrency). Suryansh works for 15 to 17 hours and is fully supported in his initiatives by the family. However, for now, these companies don't generate any revenue but in future Suryansh hopes to generate income from his startups.