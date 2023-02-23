Sitamarhi(Bihar): In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl child was allegedly raped by a 12-year-old boy in Bihar's Sitamarhi, an official said. The victim girl went to her grandmother's house, where while playing outside, a 12-year-old boy studying in class VI raped her. The incident came to light when the girl reached home bleeding and narrated her ordeal to her family members.

The family members immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim's grandmother reached the police station and filed a complaint at the Nanpur Police Station. On the basis of the complaint, the police started an investigation and sent the accused to the juvenile home. During interrogation, the accused confessed his crime.

Confessing his crime, the accused child said that, he committed the offense after watching a few obscene videos. Nanpur police station in charge, Rakesh Ranjan Jha said, "The accused minor was caught from his house and was interrogated. He confessed his crime and was sent to a juvenile home."

Earlier, a three-year-old child was sexually assaulted by an unknown man in Maharashtra's Beed. The girl was lured by the accused who offer her food and then sexually assaulted her. The locals rushed to the spot after hearing the girl screaming. But by that time the accused had already fled from the spot. A case under POCSO Act was registered against the unknown accused at the Beed city police station.