Chhapra (Bihar): A 12-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by four youths in Bihar's Chhapra on Sunday. According to sources, she ventured out with her friend for some work when four youths abducted her and took her to a secluded place and raped her. The incident took place at the Nagar police station area.

After committing the crime, the four accused fled leaving the girl on the spot. The victim somehow managed to reach the house and informed her family members about the incident. Immediately, the family members rushed to the police station and lodged a complaint. After this, the girl was admitted to the Chhapra Sadar Hospital and her condition is stated to be serious.

The police recorded the statement of the victim. Later, the victim identified the two accused, out of them one of the accused has been arrested. Registering a case based on the statement of the victim, the police started further action. However, the police have not given any official statement yet about the matter.

In a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh Jhansi, four youths allegedly gang-raped a 16-year-old minor girl for four days after abducting her on September 4. The relatives alleged that the police were trying to save the accused. The father of the girl, a resident of the Sipri Bazar police station area of ​​the district, lodged a missing complaint about his daughter at the local police station.

The complainant said that his daughter went missing on September 4 and there was no trace of her despite the family searching for her. The police launched a probe and found her in a room. The girl revealed that on September 4, she had gone out of her house and was abducted by four youths from her village and was raped by them by taking her hostage in a room.