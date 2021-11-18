Agartala (Tripura): The Youth wings of the Left Front, including DYFI and TYF, held a procession in Agartala on Wednesday, calling for the victory of the Left Front candidates in the forthcoming elections and for the restoration of work, food, and democracy.

DYFI state secretary Nabarun Deb slammed the BJP-IPFT government, saying that the coalition government has only perpetuated terrorism in the state for the last 43 months.

“There is no work, no food, and no democracy in the state. Therefore, today's programme calls for the restoration of democracy and the realisation of the people's demand for food so that the Left Front candidates can win the upcoming elections. The government of the state has created an atmosphere of terror in the entire state. This government is not able to give anything to the people. The promises they made are now not being kept”, he said.

He also claimed that the BJP will not win a single seat if the elections are held peacefully. He said that livelihoods are under attack across the state. Nabarun also slammed the police for playing the role of silent spectator and claimed that they are working for BJP.

Meanwhile, DYFI President Palash Bhowmik said the BJP was formed in 2018 by the people of Tripura in the hope of getting various benefits. But in the last 44 months, the BJP government has not been able to solve any problem in the state of Tripura.

“Unemployed people have no employment, employees are affected, and workers are affected. There is a Jungle Raaj in the state. And there is no food. The price of petrol and diesel is constantly rising. The price of daily necessities is increasing exponentially. Therefore, on November 25, everyone is being called upon to come forward to restore democracy by winning candidates”, he said.

READ: BJP has killed democracy in Tripura, says Abhishek Banerjee