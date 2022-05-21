Nagaon(Assam): Tension has gripped Batadrava area of Central Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday after an irate mob set on fire the police station injuring several persons including two policemen. The incident took place at Batadrava when a youth died in police custody inside the Batadrava Police station.

Locals said that the victim, Safikul Islam was picked up by the police on Friday night from Batadrava when he was on his way to Sivsagar on a business trip. Allegedly, the police had demanded Rs. 10,000 and a duck as a bribe to let him go. Villagers claimed that Islam's wife was able to give away the duck but could not arrange money.

As she could not pay up, the police had beaten up Islam mercilessly in full view of his family. Rattled, the family had arranged the money and approached the policemen who informed them that he took ill and was admitted to a hospital. The family rushed to the hospital where they were handed over the lifeless body of Islam.

Irked by the death, his family members and other villagers gheraod the Batadrava police station against the custodial torture. The protest soon turned violent and the locals attacked the police station and set it on fire. Superintendent of Police (SP) Lina Doley said that some miscreants attacked the police station and have set it on fire.

"We have arrested three persons for their involvement in the incident. We are investigating that matter and will nab the other culprits who were involved in the incident," Doley said. Asked about the allegation of bribery demand by the police, the SP said that police are also investigating regarding the allegation leveled by the locals.

She said that stern action will be taken if policemen are found to be guilty. The irate mob also vandalized the police station and fire before setting on fire the police station.